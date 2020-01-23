Nzimande warns those trying to 'capture' tertiary institutions ahead of 2020 academic year

As government funding to universities and colleges has increased there have been efforts to “capture” institutions by external groups, sometimes in cahoots with insiders.

“Many of these acts are driven by personal financial interests which stand in opposition to our focus of providing high quality education and training and building excellent institutions for the good of our country,” higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande said in Pretoria on Thursday.

“I want to make it clear here today that we will not stand back and allow our institutions to be captured by narrow selfish interests,” he warned.

Nzimande was speaking at a briefing on the state of readiness for the 2020 academic year.

He said that despite many advances in post-school education and training, “one of the most serious challenges we face is corruption ... in the system.”