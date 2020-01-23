POLL | Who is to blame for Enoch Mpianzi's drowning?
New information about what happened the day Enoch Mpianzi drowned at a school camp in the North West contradicts reports that he was found to be missing during roll call.
On Wednesday, a boy who was in his raft activity group said he told facilitators about Mpianzi struggling in the water, but was ignored.
On Radio 702, the boy, who cannot be named to protect his identity, said on several occasions he tried to alert Parktown Boys’ High teachers that Mpianzi had been swept away when their makeshift raft overturned in the Crocodile River in Brits last week.
He said when they left the lodge, the headmaster told them not speak to anyone about what had happened.
Listen to the full testimony here.
Mpianzi died on January 15 at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak lodge. His disappearance allegedly went unnoticed for 17 hours. His body was recovered on Friday.
TimesLIVE previously reported that Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said Mpianzi was announced missing after school officials conducted a headcount.
He said it was unclear how long it took for a headcount to be done and for about 10 teachers to notice the teen was missing.
“Everyone indicated that after that exercise [rafting] they were not aware that there was a learner missing,” said Lesufi.
“It was only when they did a headcount that they saw the numbers were not adding up.”
However, the boy said there were no schoolteachers at the river, only the grade 8 boys, school prefects and camp facilitators.
The lodge added that no roll call was done by the school before the pupils departed for the camp, something which caused confusion when some pupils were unaccounted for.