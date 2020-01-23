POLL | Who is to blame for Enoch Mpianzi's drowning?

New information about what happened the day Enoch Mpianzi drowned at a school camp in the North West contradicts reports that he was found to be missing during roll call.

On Wednesday, a boy who was in his raft activity group said he told facilitators about Mpianzi struggling in the water, but was ignored.

On Radio 702, the boy, who cannot be named to protect his identity, said on several occasions he tried to alert Parktown Boys’ High teachers that Mpianzi had been swept away when their makeshift raft overturned in the Crocodile River in Brits last week.

He said when they left the lodge, the headmaster told them not speak to anyone about what had happened.

Listen to the full testimony here.