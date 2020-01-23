POLL | Would you book an SAA flight right now?
SA Airways (SAA) cancelled selected local and international flights on Tuesday, its spokesperson, Tlali Tlali, confirmed.
“SAA is working closely with its sister airline, Mango, to reaccommodate passengers on alternative services operated by both airlines to minimise disruption, and thereby ensure passengers reach their destinations as quickly as possible,” said Tlali.
The company said the cancellations were a cost-saving measure.
Flight Centre Travel Group, which was affected by the move, told TimesLIVE it had been working overnight to find alternatives for its clients whose flights were booked with SAA.
TimesLIVE reported that the department of public enterprises released a statement on Sunday evening saying it was in talks with the National Treasury to fund the ailing SOE.
“We are determined to contribute to the business rescue process so we can minimise job losses and give birth to a rejuvenated SAA that all South Africans can be proud of.”