POLL | Would you book an SAA flight right now?

Flight Centre Travel Group, which was affected by the move, told TimesLIVE it had been working overnight to find alternatives for its clients whose flights were booked with SAA.

TimesLIVE reported that the department of public enterprises released a statement on Sunday evening saying it was in talks with the National Treasury to fund the ailing SOE.

“We are determined to contribute to the business rescue process so we can minimise job losses and give birth to a rejuvenated SAA that all South Africans can be proud of.”