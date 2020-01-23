South Africa

Prasa is a mess and there's no quick fix, new administrator admits

23 January 2020 - 16:13 By Aron Hyman
Passenger Rail Agency of SA administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on January 23 2020.
Passenger Rail Agency of SA administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on January 23 2020.
Image: Aron Hyman

“Prasa is broken. We will fix it.”

These were the catchiest sentences to emerge from the mouth of Passenger Rail Agency of SA administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo during an otherwise sombre media engagement in Cape Town on Thursday.

It took place at a community centre opposite Khayelitsha station, which hasn't seen a train for months.

Services on Cape Town's busiest commuter route, the central line, were cancelled last year after sustained theft, arson and vandalism.

Cape Town now has only 33 trains, just more than a third of the number Metrorail needs to run an adequate service.

It is not willing to risk the remaining rolling stock on a line where live cables dangle across the tracks and where a train is vulnerable to armed criminals if it breaks down.

Prasa put under administration, interim board dissolved

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has placed the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) under administration with immediate effect.
News
1 month ago

Mpondo said that will all change by September. Over the next nine months, Prasa will begin the rollout of a three-phase plan to stabilise the operator, secure the line and resume a limited service on the central line, he said.

A full service will only be operational by April next year, when 10 of Prasa's new and “more robust” trains will be run on the line as a pilot.

Mpondo said 10 security firms whose contracts were deemed irregular by the Prasa interim board have been given a month's notice and by February new contractors will be brought in.

Fencing, visible patrols and enhanced security on trains were key to securing the success of the service, he said, because constant attacks on railway infrastructure had taken large chunks from their operational budget.

“We are saddled with a business that is broken. This is due to an erosion that has taken place systematically over a period of time,” he said.

“We are trying to bring a semblance of order in our operations.”

Vandalism, disorder, mismanagement led Prasa to lose R1bn in two years, says Mbalula

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has in the past two years lost almost R1bn to train fires, vandalism of power stations, public disorder, ...
News
1 week ago

Mpondo's first engagement with commuters came on the 45th day after his appointment on December 9.

He promised a candid approach and said commuter engagements would become commonplace. He wanted to be open about Prasa's problems in a bid to avoid the media's reliance on leaked information.

“We've got very serious challenges in the service and together with the commuters we should be able to find solutions,” he said.

“What we seek to do is deliver value to our commuters and ensure they have a pleasant commuter experience, and I think for the most part over the past few years we've pretty much failed on that score.

WATCH | Who's behind the six-year wave of Cape Town train fires?

A bitter dispute between the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and two unions is believed to be behind most of the arson attacks that have ...
News
11 months ago

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said part of the new approach would include sensitising commuters and changing their behaviour in an attempt to reduce vandalism of stations and trains.

Stations would also be upgraded and include new security features and more guards, said Walker.

Once the new trains were running on the central line, older trains would beef up services on the northern and southern lines.

READ MORE

WATCH | Metrorail releases footage of train arson suspects, wants help finding them

Metrorail on Monday released CCTV footage of two people believed to be connected to a train fire at Cape Town station on November 28.
News
1 month ago

Mbalula slams 'deliberate acts of criminality' in Cape Town train blaze

An “unprecedented” arson attack at Cape Town’s rail network hub in the city centre was in retaliation for the cancellation of “irregular” security ...
News
1 month ago

Trains run an hour late as Prasa employees stage impromptu protest

An impromptu protest by employees of rail company Prasa has resulted in major train delays in Cape Town on Thursday – leaving many early peak-hour ...
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  2. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa
  3. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  4. Mango flight special ends in chaos as frustrated customers lose money for no ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash van set alight after brazen heist on Malibongwe Drive South Africa

Latest Videos

Wuhan shuts down as WHO mulls 'global emergency'
SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
X