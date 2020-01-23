Protesters block roads in Diepsloot with burning tyres, rocks

The protest comes after the arrest this week of two men suspected of being involved in the killing of a Diepsloot police officer.

On Friday, 54-year-old Det-Capt Oupa Matjie and a colleague, a detective sergeant, were tracing suspects wanted for attempted murder and house robbery.

Police said in a statement: “Upon spotting about five suspects, the detectives called crime-prevention members for backup while approaching the suspects. The suspects noticed the police and started running in different directions, one of them firing at the police. Detective Captain Matjie was fatally shot.

“Members from Diepsloot police station, with the assistance of the community, arrested two of the suspects at the scene.”

Mongameli Mpofu appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on charges of house robbery and attempted murder. He was remanded in custody for further investigation, while the other suspect is in hospital under police guard. He was injured while being apprehended.

“Two more suspects were arrested in Pine Heaven informal settlement in Krugersdorp. They will be charged with the murder of Detective Captain Matjie and possession of an unlicensed firearm, which was recovered during the arrest.”

National commissioner of police Gen Khehla John Sitole said: “I am pleased to hear that the community of Diepsloot joined hands with the police to arrest two of the suspects who were allegedly part of the five wanted by the police.”

Sitole said community involvement in the fight against crime was key to ensuring criminals were flushed out.