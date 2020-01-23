South Africa

Suspect due in court for shooting MP Cameron Mackenzie

23 January 2020 - 08:29 By Iavan Pijoos
A suspect was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a botched robbery in Dainfern earlier this month.
A suspect was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a botched robbery in Dainfern earlier this month.
Image: Supplied

A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday after he allegedly shot DA MP Cameron Mackenzie during a botched robbery.

Mackenzie, 59, was shot and wounded at an estate in Dainfern, Midrand, on January 7.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said Mackenzie was attacked after being followed home by suspects driving a red Volkswagen Golf.

Peters said the suspects attempted to rob him of his “luxury wrist watch”.

His alleged attacker was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation on Tuesday and was charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

Peters said the suspect had also been linked to a 2019 Villeria case of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The possibility of there being more arrests later cannot be ruled out as the investigation indicates there was more than one suspect on the day of the incident.”

MORE

MP Cameron Mackenzie undergoes surgery after being shot in Dainfern attempted robbery

DA MP Cameron Mackenzie was shot and wounded during an attempted robbery in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  2. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa
  3. 'Boyfriend' caught after intern doctor's body found behind locked door South Africa
  4. Mango flight special ends in chaos as frustrated customers lose money for no ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash van set alight after brazen heist on Malibongwe Drive South Africa

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
'We won't hand in our guns!': Amnesty won't make these South Africans split ...
X