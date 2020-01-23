Three confirmed dead in plane crash on mountain pass in southern Cape

Emergency services have confirmed the death of three people in an aircraft crash earlier on Thursday near a mountain pass between Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn in the southern Cape.

A Cessna Citation aircraft, operated by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), took off from George Airport at about 10:40am. Not long afterwards the air traffic control tower could not make contact with the aircraft, TimesLIVE reported earlier in the day.

It was initially believed to have crashed in the mountainous Ruiterbos area between Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn and a search operation immediately got under way but was hampered by mist.