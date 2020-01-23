Wreckage found in hunt for CAA plane with three crew aboard

A photograph sent to TimesLIVE by an aviation source appeared to show the tail of the Cessna Citation, with the registration mark ZS-CAR.

The plane, which was used for calibration of airport systems, is believed to have crashed in the mountainous Ruiterbos area between Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape.

The CAA confirmed that it had not been able to make contact with its flight inspection unit aircraft which took off earlier from George Airport, east of the aircraft's last known location.

“The crew, two males and one female, took off at 10.40 (local time) from the George Airport on a flight calibration mission of navigational aids of the same airport,” said a statement.

“The air traffic control tower could not make contact with the aircraft 10 minutes after take-off.

“The Air Traffic and Navigation Services immediately activated search and rescue. The regulator is in contact with the search and rescue team for further updates.

“The SACAA will issue a further update later today.”

CAA spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said he could not comment on the photograph that appeared to show wreckage of the plane.

Earlier, an aviation source told TimesLIVE: “As they've not yet found any wreckage or picked up any emergency locator transmitter signals, they are not yet ready/able to confirm that it has crashed.”