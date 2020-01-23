'We are sick and tired of crime, we are no longer free': Diepsloot councillor

An ANC councillor said on Thursday that Diepsloot residents would keep protesting against crime until they got the attention of police minister Bheki Cele.

Abraham Mabuke told TimesLIVE that the community was living in fear after the deaths of up to 10 residents, including a police officer, at the hands of criminals in the past three months.

Two men were arrested this week in connection with the killing of a Diepsloot police officer, 54-year-old Det-Capt Oupa Matjie while he was tracing suspects wanted for attempted murder and house robbery.

Protesters blocked roads in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, with burning tyres and rocks.

Mabuke said, “The protest is all about crime. From November last year until now, we've witnessed 10 murders.”