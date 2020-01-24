South Africa

Barbara Hogan’s list of close comrades ‘led to Aggett’s detention’

24 January 2020 - 06:05 By Naledi Shange
Elizabeth Floyd, girlfriend of the late Neil Aggett, testifies at the inquest into his death on Thursday.
Elizabeth Floyd, girlfriend of the late Neil Aggett, testifies at the inquest into his death on Thursday.
Image: Naledi Shange

The high court on Wednesday heard that the targets on the backs of Dr Neil Aggett and his girlfriend, Dr Elizabeth Floyd, may have originated from a list of “close comrades” compiled by anti-apartheid activist Barbara Hogan, now a former cabinet minister.

The list had apparently landed with the security branch of the police, sparking an interest in the young couple.

 

Most read

  1. Mango flight special ends in chaos as frustrated customers lose money for no ... South Africa
  2. Wreckage found in hunt for CAA plane with three crew aboard South Africa
  3. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  4. Gunman posing as parent opens fire on teacher at Durban school South Africa
  5. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa

Latest Videos

Wuhan shuts down as WHO mulls 'global emergency'
SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
X