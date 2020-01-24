Barbara Hogan’s list of close comrades ‘led to Aggett’s detention’
24 January 2020 - 06:05
The high court on Wednesday heard that the targets on the backs of Dr Neil Aggett and his girlfriend, Dr Elizabeth Floyd, may have originated from a list of “close comrades” compiled by anti-apartheid activist Barbara Hogan, now a former cabinet minister.
The list had apparently landed with the security branch of the police, sparking an interest in the young couple.
