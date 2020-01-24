South Africa

Body of bound KZN teen with throat slit found in shallow pond

24 January 2020 - 12:14 By LWANDILE BHENGU
The body of a 17-year-old boy was found in a shallow pond in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

The body of a teenage boy, bound and with his throat slit, was recovered from  a shallow pond in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, on Thursday. 

Members of the Durban SAPS search and rescue unit and Durban metro police were called to the Msarhweni area in KwaMakhutha, where they recovered the body of a 17-year-old.

The teen's body was handed to the members from the Medical Legal Mortuary and members from KwaMakhutha SAPS.

A case of murder has been opened.

