Call for tighter control of all 'potentially dangerous' school outings

Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) have welcomed action taken by the Gauteng education department, including the suspension of the principal of Parktown Boys' High School, after the death of grade 8 pupil Enoch Mpianzi during a school orientation camp.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday said teachers involved in the outing could potentially be charged individually — based on an investigation into whether they were guilty of negligent behaviour. All the district officials who handled the school's application to go on the camping trip will receive letters of suspension.

Mpianzi drowned on January 15 at the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge in the North West.

WMACA said the suspension of the school principal was a first towards getting “truth and justice” for Mpianzi

“The suspension of Malcolm Williams, the principal, is an appropriate response while the full investigation is under way,” said WMACA's founding director Miranda Jordan.

She said a preliminary report by Lesufi had highlighted serious issues that the school and district would have to answer for.

Jordan said the report also highlighted administrative failings around the necessary permissions and approvals for the camp “including that these were not timeously dealt with”.

“We are appreciative that the MEC has increased the safety requirements for school excursions involving water as drowning remains one of the top causes of childhood deaths in SA.

“It would be remiss, however, for the department to limit this escalation of approval to water-based activities only, and we remain hopeful that it will be developed to include any and all potentially dangerous activities,” said Jordan.

“No indemnity form can indemnify you from negligence and this must be reiterated to the public. It is about how people behave around children and their safety, which is the only real protection for children.

“An indemnity form in whatever capacity it is remodelled cannot exonerate anyone from negligence. People need to protect children, not another piece of administration,” she added.

Jordan said the organisation agreed with the terms of reference set out by Lesufi.