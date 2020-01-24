Children among 25 people treated after gas leak in KwaZulu-Natal
Paramedics treated 25 people in Malukazi, south of Durban, after a gas cylinder leak on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Roberts McKenzie said they were called to treat 15 children and 10 adults after a gas cylinder that was being prepared for transportation leaked.
“It is believed the cylinder was being prepared to be sent to a scrap yard to be sold as scrap metal when the gas leaked out of the cylinder, affecting people walking nearby on a road,” said McKenzie
25 patients (15 children & 10 adults) have been treated by paramedics after gas leaked from a cylinder. The incident occured on Postum st in Malagazi, south of Durban.— KZN EMS (@KZN_EMS) January 24, 2020
McKenzie said all the patients at the scene were stable and being attended to by paramedics.
