South Africa

Children among 25 people treated after gas leak in KwaZulu-Natal

24 January 2020 - 16:45 By LWANDILE BHENGU
An emergency services spokesman reported that 25 people were treated in Malagazi, south of Durban, after a gas cylinder leaked and affected people walking nearby.
Image: 123RF/siraphol

Paramedics treated 25 people in Malukazi, south of Durban, after a gas cylinder leak on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Roberts McKenzie said they were called to treat 15 children and 10 adults after a gas cylinder that was being prepared for transportation leaked.

“It is believed the cylinder was being prepared to be sent to a scrap yard to be sold as scrap metal when the gas leaked out of the cylinder, affecting people walking nearby on a road,” said McKenzie

McKenzie said  all the patients at the scene were stable and being attended to by paramedics.

McKenzie said  all the patients at the scene were stable and being attended to by paramedics.

