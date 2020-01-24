Coronavirus: what it is, what we know so far and what SA is doing

What do we know so far about the outbreak?

By lunchtime on Friday, the death toll stood at 26 (out of 800 confirmed cases) and according to The Guardian, most of these were in Hubei province in central China. Two deaths, however, are further afield: one man died just outside Beijing, and another died on the northeastern border of the country within a stone’s throw of Russia.

At the epicentre of the outbreak is the city of Wuhan, which is the capital of Hubei Province and has more than 11-million residents.

The city has acted swiftly: it is under a transportation lockdown with all trains and planes in and out of the city suspended, while a new 1,000-bed hospital is being built to deal specifically with the outbreak.

“Authorities expect to have it completed next week,” The Guardian reported.

While no deaths outside China have been reported, cases have appeared.

Japan has registered two cases, as has South Korea — all of which involve travellers who were in Wuhan in the past few days. Thailand has five cases, and in Seattle, US, one case has been reported.

In the UK and Australia, potential cases are being monitored: 14 are being tested in the UK with five so far cleared and the others still under watch, and in Australia six people are being monitored.

What is SA doing to prepare?

On Thursday, the department of health released a statement calling on South Africans not to panic and saying preventive measures were being put in place.

The department said that port health officials routinely conduct temperature screening for all international travellers, but that due to the high risk of novel coronavirus coming in from Wuhan, “port health authorities have enhanced surveillance of all travellers from Asia, especially China”.

They said it was fortunate that OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports are the only ports of entry with direct flights from Asia, and that SA has developed and distributed clinical guidelines and case definitions to doctors and nurses in both the public and the private sectors.