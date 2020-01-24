Dismay after five acquitted of killing tourist in Eastern Cape in 2014

Five men accused of killing a British tourist in 2014 have been found not guilty by the Mthatha high court.

Jeremy Brooke, 32, was shot in the chest and face during a botched midnight robbery at Nkanya Lodge in Elliotdale on February 21 2014.

Four other tourists, Gregory De Valle, Stephen Francis Boscher, Bradley van Staden and Beila Cook, were assaulted and robbed on the same night.

On Wednesday the five accused, one of whom is dead, were found not guilty, ostensibly because of conflicting evidence.

Judge Buyiswa Majiki did, however, find them guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of stolen property, including a motor vehicle and other valuable goods, as well as possession of firearms.

Speaking on behalf of the victims, De Valle told DispatchLIVE they were “very disappointed” that the accused had been found not guilty of the murder.

“The trial was done in common purpose from the outset. We cannot believe it that five years and 11 months down the line we come to this conclusion. The NPA must appeal the decision, and they will win. The accused made confessions to the murder and evidence was overwhelming. The verdict is incorrect,” De Valle said.