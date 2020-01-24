South Africa

Durban man arrested for allegedly pouring boiling water on girlfriend

24 January 2020 - 14:47 By Suthentira Govender
A Durban woman was taken to hospital after she was allegedly doused with hot water by her boyfriend.
Image: Thinkstock Images.

A 52-year-old Durban man was expected to appear in court on Friday after he allegedly doused his girlfriend with boiling water, held her hostage and beat her.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a team was conducting a crime prevention operation in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Thursday when they were alerted “about a woman who had been severely assaulted and held against her will at a house at B Section”.

“They proceeded to the scene and found the victim, 34, locked inside the house. She had numerous injuries.

“Further investigation revealed that the woman visited her boyfriend the previous day and the pair broke into an argument.”

According to Mbele, the woman was assaulted and doused with boiling water.

“The victim was taken to hospital and the suspect was arrested. He is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Friday for attempted murder.”

Mbele said, “Fighting women abuse is one of our priorities and we will continue to do so until every woman in this province feels safe. We encourage every victim to speak up and allow the law to play its role,” said KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula.

