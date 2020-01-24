South Africa

Durban police rescue 'kidnapped' e-hailing driver bundled into boot

24 January 2020 - 14:02 By Suthentira Govender
A Durban e-hailing driver was rescued from the boot of a car after he was allegedly hijacked and kidnapped on Thursday night.
Image: 123RF/ammentorp

Police rescued an e-hailing driver who was allegedly hijacked and kidnapped by armed men south of Durban on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a team was conducting a crime prevention operation in Malukazi, south of the of the city, when they spotted a car parked with all four doors open.

"The suspects noticed the police and jumped out of the vehicle to flee into nearby bushes.

"Police pursued the suspects and within minutes they were able to arrest one, who was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm," said Mbele.

While they were searching for the other suspects, they heard a bang on the back seat of the vehicle.

A 35-year-old man, understood to be an e-hailing driver, had been bundled into the boot of the vehicle.

"He told police that he had received a request to pick up clients at Mobeni and proceeded to the location.

"On arrival, two of the suspects jumped into the vehicle. As he was driving one suspect pulled out a firearm and instructed him to move to the back seat.

"They continued to drive and picked up two men in Malukazi, where they started stripping the vehicle," said Mbele.

They fled the scene when police arrived.

"The arrested suspect is set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court for being in possession of stolen property, possession of an unlicensed firearm, carjacking and kidnapping," said Mbele.

