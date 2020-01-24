High Court to decide on the fate of refugees camped in Cape Town CBD

Refugees camped in the Cape Town CBD might have to endure the discomfort for a while longer after the city council said it would not accede to their demands for emergency housing.

The group was offered refuge in the Central Methodist Church after they were evicted from outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees offices in St George’s Mall in October.

They want to be relocated to another country, claiming they are not safe in SA.

There have been numerous complaints from businesses around the church, on Greenmarket Square, after a split among the refugees led to one group being kicked out of the building.

The splinter group has been sleeping and cooking outside and has erected unsightly structures on the pavements. There was reportedly a chickenpox outbreak among the children last month, and aid workers have been denied access to those occupying the church.