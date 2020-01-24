South Africa

IN PICTURES | KZN opens first LG factory to service whole SADC region

24 January 2020 - 16:47 By LWANDILE BHENGU

South Korean multinational electronics giant LG opened a factory in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday to manufacture televisions and monitors for the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“This is the southern African factory that LG is running for the whole region so there is no other factory that we run for the building of products and to get products together,” said brand marketing manager Steven Bosch at the opening in Cornubia, north of Durban.

Bosch told TimesLIVE that the factory, which mainly focuses on televisions and monitors, was specifically built to cater for other parts of Africa.

“We set this factory up specifically so that we are able to service right up into east and west Africa as well as the SADC region, so it is a really important factory from that sense,” said Bosch.

The event was attended by KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, who said that the opening of the factory had the potential to grow KZN’s economy.

“This means a lot because it will contribute to the growth of the economy. In any industry, once you have a manufacturing industry it also spins off into other sectors in the value chain.

“We want to thank LG Electronics for locating themselves in KZN. This will grow the opportunities for those who are in the value chain,” said Zikalala.

The factory is said to employ 100 people, some of whom were brought from Johannesburg while others are from KZN.

“We are planning on doubling the number of employees in the next few years,” said Bosch.

MORE

Louis Vuitton bags world's second largest diamond — it's like a tennis ball!

The biggest rough diamond discovered in over a century was shown to private clients Tuesday by French luxury handbag-maker Louis Vuitton, which ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

World's biggest tech show highlights a fantastic & not so cheap future

From concept cars to rotating TV screens, Craig Wilson shares some of the coolest tech to come out of the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show
Lifestyle
5 days ago

GM, LG Chem to announce EV battery joint venture in Ohio

South Korea's LG Chem said on Thursday it would invest $916 million (roughly R13,435,155,200) in its US subsidiary by 2023 to set up an electric ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Wreckage found in hunt for CAA plane with three crew aboard South Africa
  2. Gunman posing as parent opens fire on teacher at Durban school South Africa
  3. Mango flight special ends in chaos as frustrated customers lose money for no ... South Africa
  4. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  5. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X