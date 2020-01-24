South Africa

Lindiwe Mazibuko on man leaving SA for New Zealand - 'my parents wish you well'

24 January 2020 - 06:10 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The DA's former parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko.
Image: Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Former DA MP Lindiwe Mazibuko has responded to a man who tweeted that a “productive and employment creating family” are leaving SA as they are fed up with crime, feeling unsafe and paying excess taxes.

The post shows a New Zealand entry stamp which reads, “New Zealand entry, 21 January 2020".

The man, by the name of Richard Muller on Twitter, also cited issues at Eskom as among the reasons he decided to emigrate.

While many bashed the decision to leave and others tried to convince him that SA is a country in progress, Mazibuko delivered a message she said was from her parents.

“My parents who spent their whole working lives paying taxes under apartheid so you could enjoy protection from police that either ignored or brutalised us, wish you well for your new life,” it reads in part.

