Lindiwe Mazibuko on man leaving SA for New Zealand - 'my parents wish you well'
Former DA MP Lindiwe Mazibuko has responded to a man who tweeted that a “productive and employment creating family” are leaving SA as they are fed up with crime, feeling unsafe and paying excess taxes.
The post shows a New Zealand entry stamp which reads, “New Zealand entry, 21 January 2020".
The man, by the name of Richard Muller on Twitter, also cited issues at Eskom as among the reasons he decided to emigrate.
And so South Africa loses another productive, employment creating family..— Richard Muller (@Dick_Muller) January 21, 2020
Tired of paying more than R400,000 p.a. in income taxes for zero family benefit. Tired of crime, of living in fear, of endless, unpunished state theft & corruption. Of reading about it all by candlelight pic.twitter.com/ly6vUsDEGH
While many bashed the decision to leave and others tried to convince him that SA is a country in progress, Mazibuko delivered a message she said was from her parents.
“My parents who spent their whole working lives paying taxes under apartheid so you could enjoy protection from police that either ignored or brutalised us, wish you well for your new life,” it reads in part.
My parents who spent their whole working lives paying taxes under apartheid so that you could go to school for free when we couldn’t, access free healthcare that we couldn’t, and enjoy protection from police that either ignored or brutalized us, wish you well for your new life. https://t.co/LGjEOxuOQs— Lindiwe Mazibuko (@LindiMazibuko) January 23, 2020