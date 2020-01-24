Panday and Booysen – poles apart - and 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Toshan Panday and Johan Booysen will always be connected. They are at the two opposite poles of state capture in SA.

One is described as greedy and sly, and had a golden thread tying him to the former first family.

The other is a pillar of integrity, undaunted and diligent.

The Zondo commission has heard how Panday, a former insurance broker and now one of Umhlanga's super-rich business moguls, captured the KwaZulu-Natal police in the previous decade.

The results of this can still be felt, years later, and it destroyed Booysen, the former provincial Hawks head, and some of his men's careers to a point. Two national directors of public prosecutions allegedly committed perjury to damage Booysen and left the NPA under a dark cloud because of it.

Why were police chiefs and the NPA bosses willing to lie under oath for Panday and protect him at all cost?

Read all about it in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.