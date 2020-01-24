South Africa

PODCAST | Killing Marlene: a mother’s fight for the truth

24 January 2020 - 10:34 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Fourteen years after her daughter was murdered, a mother is still seeking the truth about her death.
Fourteen years after her daughter was murdered, a mother is still seeking the truth about her death.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

On February 10 2006, 22-year-old Marlene Mauer left home for her first day at her new job. Instead, she walked straight into the clutches of a desperate and deeply disturbed man.  

LISTEN TO HER STORY: 

Hours later, her lifeless body was found shoved in the boot of her car and abandoned in a parking lot. All her personal possessions, and her car radio, were missing, which could have given police the impression her death was the result of a robbery gone wrong. The truth, though, was far more sinister.

Danie van der Walt, 30, would be arrested and convicted for Marlene’s vicious murder, but her mother’s pain would not end there.

Fourteen years later, Marlene’s mother is still on a mission to find the truth, and all she wants is half an hour with her daughter’s murderer.

In episode 19 of the podcast, True Crime South Africa delves into the truth behind Marlene’s murder and asks whether her mother will ever get the answers she so desperately wants.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | The Modimolle Monster: when love becomes war

Johan Kotze's sadistic case of domestic violence and murder
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | A serial killer like no other - Cedric Maake

In 1997, Captain Piet Byleveld arrested the man who had been hunting young couples at Wemmer Pan for a year.
Multimedia
1 month ago

PODCAST | The Springs house of horrors

In episode 14 of the True Crime South Africa podcast, we delve into the sordid depths of one of the worst cases of child abuse ever uncovered in ...
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Samurai swords, Satanism and Slipknot — SA’s strange school murder

Armed with three swords and replica masks resembling those worn by the heavy metal band Slipknot, Morné Harmse went on a rampage, taking one innocent ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Wreckage found in hunt for CAA plane with three crew aboard South Africa
  2. Mango flight special ends in chaos as frustrated customers lose money for no ... South Africa
  3. Gunman posing as parent opens fire on teacher at Durban school South Africa
  4. Well-known Pietermaritzburg businesswoman found murdered in her car South Africa
  5. Enoch Mpianzi: a timeline of what we know South Africa

Latest Videos

Wuhan shuts down as WHO mulls 'global emergency'
SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
X