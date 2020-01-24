PODCAST | Killing Marlene: a mother’s fight for the truth

Hours later, her lifeless body was found shoved in the boot of her car and abandoned in a parking lot. All her personal possessions, and her car radio, were missing, which could have given police the impression her death was the result of a robbery gone wrong. The truth, though, was far more sinister.

Danie van der Walt, 30, would be arrested and convicted for Marlene’s vicious murder, but her mother’s pain would not end there.

Fourteen years later, Marlene’s mother is still on a mission to find the truth, and all she wants is half an hour with her daughter’s murderer.

In episode 19 of the podcast, True Crime South Africa delves into the truth behind Marlene’s murder and asks whether her mother will ever get the answers she so desperately wants.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com