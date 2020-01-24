South Africa

Parktown principal suspended, teachers to be charged - Panyaza Lesufi

24 January 2020 - 12:21 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has come down hard on the principal, teachers and officials involved in the ill-fated school trip at which a 13-year-old boy drowned.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has come down hard on the principal, teachers and officials involved in the ill-fated school trip at which a 13-year-old boy drowned.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has suspended Parktown Boys' High School principal Malcolm Williams following the death of grade 8 pupil Enoch Mpianzi while on a school camp.

Lesufi said  teachers involved in the outing would be charged individually and all the district officials who handled the application of the school's visit will receive letters of suspension.

Lesufi was speaking to journalists at a briefing on Friday.

The 13-year-old pupil died after an accident on January 15 during the Johannesburg school's grade 8 orientation camp at Nyathi Bush and River Break in North West. Williams and seven staff members accompanied the children.

The school governing body (SGB), in a separate statement this week, pledged its support for the education department and the police investigation into the tragedy.

"We are giving input with the honesty and courage that has defined our institution. We will play our part to ensure we get to the bottom of this tragedy, for the truth to be told and to ensure that it never happens again, said the SGB.

"We emphasise that our single focus in these raw, early days has been to provide support to Enoch’s family, the learners and staff present at the camp, as well as our wider student body and teachers.

"The Parktown alumni have launched a fundraising campaign to support the long-term needs of the family," it added.

