Questions about Dr Neil Aggett's death in detention his partner would like answers to

As one-by-one she pointed out apparent discrepancies in the police’s 1982 pictures and version of how Dr Neil Aggett died, it became apparent that Dr Elizabeth Floyd, who was Aggett’s then girlfriend, had conducted her own intense probe into his death.

“I believe he died in the hands of the security police and he was hanged thereafter,” Floyd told the High Court in Johannesburg during the fresh inquest into Aggett’s death.

Aggett, a trade union organiser and medical doctor who had dated Floyd since their university days, was found dead in a cell at John Vorster Square police station in February 1982. He was the first white person to die in police detention under the custody of the security branch.

Officers who had arrested and interrogated him during his 70-day incarceration had alleged that he had hung himself – a claim Aggett’s family dispute.

Floyd’s medical background, sewing experience, excellent photographic memory and drawing skills were laid out in the court on Thursday, as she gave a reasoning as to why the police’s version that Aggett committed suicide did not make sense.

The first discrepancy came from what she saw on Aggett’s body when she went to view it at the government mortuary in Hillbrow days after his death.

“There were no visible marks on his neck,” she said.

Aggett had been placed on a trolley in a well-lit room, with his head positioned in such a way that she would be able to see any injuries he had sustained, Floyd said. Besides the post mortem scar, she said she saw no injuries or bruising around his neck, which was inconsistent with someone who would have hung himself.

Fanus Coetzee, representing the police in the inquest, asked Floyd whether it was not possible that Aggett had make-up on to hide the bruising on his neck. Floyd shot down this claim, saying if Aggett would have had make-up on, it would have been done at the undertakers. He was still at the mortuary at this point and make-up did not fall within their scope of work.

Floyd had, through a drawing, tried to replicate the police’s picture she had previously seen of Aggett hanging from the cell bars.

Police had alleged that he had hung himself using a kikoi - a piece of material used as a wrap, sling, scarf or sarong. Kenyan men wore it around their waists and Aggett, who was of Kenyan origin, usually wore it in this fashion. Floyd, however, said the police’s pictures showed that the kikoi he had hung himself with was “wrapped loosely over Neil’s neck like a thick winter scarf”. For it to kill him, it would have needed to have been tightly noosed around his neck.