R77m school construction project stalled since 2018

But construction has been sporadic since 2016 and stalled completely in November 2018. Half of the grounds are now a building site while on the other half, pupils are being taught in shifts in prefabricated classrooms.

According to the department of public works, the tender to build 21 new classrooms and renovate 14 existing classrooms is on hold because the education department has not been paying the bills.

Vuyokazi Mbanjwa, spokesperson for Public Works, said: “The contract amount to build 35 blocks was R77,013,582.04 and the current contract value is R83,476,270.61.

“The delay for the project is due to late/non payment of contractor’s certificates by the department of education.”

The 35 blocks included a science laboratory, computer room and a library, she said.

Community liaison officer of the construction company, Transtruct, Terry Harke, said: “Learners are attending classes on a platoon basis: there is a morning shift and an afternoon shift. The learners who are doing grade R to grade 3 attend classes from 8am to 12pm, while grade 4 to 7 learners attend classes from 12pm to 4pm.”

He added that the school was supposed to have been completed in 2016.

“But the work has been on hold for over a year. There was no construction work in the entire year of 2019.”

Parent Mgcini Mejane, who is chair of the project steering committee, said: “This is a violation of a basic need for a child. The government has let down many children.”

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said a team of officials from his department had visited Jubilee Primary on Thursday. He said the department had financial challenges in the past which had now “been unlocked”.

“The contractor will be on site soon as we have received bridging funding of R70m from the national department of education in support of current school infrastructural projects.”