South Africa

Twitter divided over video of Patrice Motsepe telling Donald Trump 'Africa loves you'

24 January 2020 - 11:16 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Patrice Motsepe, billionaire and chairman of African Rainbow Mineral, speaks with an attendee ahead of the special address by US President Donald Trump, on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21 2020.
Patrice Motsepe, billionaire and chairman of African Rainbow Mineral, speaks with an attendee ahead of the special address by US President Donald Trump, on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21 2020.
Image: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“Africa loves America, Africa loves you and it's very important for America to do well. We want you to do well and the success of America is the success of the world.”

These were the words of billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe that have caused a stir on social media. Motsepe was sitting among some of the world's most influential businessmen, including US President Donald Trump, at a dinner at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

In the viral video, Trump speaks glowingly of the businessmen at the table, and asks them to introduce themselves.

“Around the table tonight we have the greatest businessmen in the world, they are names that I know very well and faces that I know very well, usually from looking at business publications for many years,” he says, before turning to Motsepe and saying, “We'll start with you.”

Not all tweeps agreed that Africa loves America, and while some came to Motsepe's defence, there didn't seem to be agreement on the issue. 

