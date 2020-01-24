Vernon Kruger breaks 1997 record by sitting in a wine barrel 25m above the ground for two months

Vernon Kruger has written his name in the history books for a second time after he broke the record for sitting in a wine barrel for 70 days, breaking his previous record set in 1997 when he was 29.

Kruger told Sky News: “I have broken my own record now. Twenty-two years ago I broke the British record of 54 days. I took it to 67 days. This time I'm going to try push it to about 80.”

He has been documenting his journey through his Facebook page, Up The Pole in Dullstroom, and has been receiving support and donations from family and community members.

He hopes to raise R60,000, which he will donate to two local non-governmental organisations, Epilepsy SA Dullstroom and SAVF Belfast Children's home.

In 1997, he donated all the money raised to a Johannesburg children's home, according to Jacaranda FM.