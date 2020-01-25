South Africa

Counterfeit clothing worth R5m seized in Durban raids

25 January 2020 - 14:31 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Some of the counterfeit goods seized by police in raids in the Durban CBD on Friday.
Image: Supplied.

Counterfeit clothing worth about R5m was seized in the Durban CBD during multiple police operations on Friday.

According to police, a joint operation between various police departments, the Durban metro, Home Affairs, brand representatives and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) resulted in a raid of three clothing stores.

“Brands such as G-Star, Diesel, Hugo Boss, Puma and Christian Louboutin were seized from the stores,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

Police seized counterfeit clothing valued at about R5m during raids in the Durban CBD on Friday.
Image: Supplied.

Naicker said that a further three stores were searched and items were seized under the Medicine and Related Substances Act.

The act allows for the registration of medicines intended for human and animal use or consumption.

“Schedule four creams and unregistered creams to the value of R33,000 were seized as five persons were arrested for contravention of the act,” said Naicker.

Naicker also said that one person was arrested for being an undocumented foreigner and that all arrested people would appear in court soon.

Counterfeit clothing with an estimated value of about R5m was seized by police in raids in the Durban CBD on Friday.
Image: Supplied.

