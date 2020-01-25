Counterfeit clothing worth R5m seized in Durban raids

Counterfeit clothing worth about R5m was seized in the Durban CBD during multiple police operations on Friday.

According to police, a joint operation between various police departments, the Durban metro, Home Affairs, brand representatives and the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) resulted in a raid of three clothing stores.

“Brands such as G-Star, Diesel, Hugo Boss, Puma and Christian Louboutin were seized from the stores,” said police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.