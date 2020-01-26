Six killed as bus heading to ANC 108th anniversary rally in Limpopo crashes

At least six people were killed when a bus ferrying passengers to an ANC 108th anniversary rally crashed on the R81 at Ga-Sekgopo in Limpopo on Sunday.

The bus was en route to the celebration at Mohlabaneng village outside Giyani.

Limpopo transport MEC Dickson Masemola told SABC news on Sunday that he was at the scene of the “terrible bus accident” where a number of people had been certified dead and others were trapped in the wreckage.