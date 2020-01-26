Six killed as bus heading to ANC 108th anniversary rally in Limpopo crashes
At least six people were killed when a bus ferrying passengers to an ANC 108th anniversary rally crashed on the R81 at Ga-Sekgopo in Limpopo on Sunday.
The bus was en route to the celebration at Mohlabaneng village outside Giyani.
Limpopo transport MEC Dickson Masemola told SABC news on Sunday that he was at the scene of the “terrible bus accident” where a number of people had been certified dead and others were trapped in the wreckage.
Limpopo bus accident claims six lives pic.twitter.com/Hu3LqPCpFa— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) January 26, 2020
“These people who were involved in the accident are our comrades who were also on their way to ... the rally [at the Lebaka Sports Complex]," he said.
Home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and deputy minister of transport Dikeledi Magadzi were also on the scene, assisting emergency medical services personnel.
Limpopo transport department spokesperson Joel Seabi told TimesLIVE that six people had been confirmed dead.
“There has been a horrible accident. A number of people were rushed to hospital. Six have been verified dead at the scene,” said Seabi. The bus overturned during the crash.
“The real cause of the accident will be determined by law enforcement agencies,” Seabi added.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula sent his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.
His office said in a statement later in the day that six people, including the driver, had been killed. One woman sustained serious injuries and several other passengers were slightly hurt. The deceased were all females.