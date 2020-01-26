Lesufi saddened by brutal murder of 15-year-old schoolgirl

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Sunday conveyed his condolences to the family of a 15-year-old school pupil who was stabbed, raped and burnt to death by “heartless criminals” near Elsburg on the East Rand.

Laticia Princes Jansen, a grade 9 pupil at Graceland Education Centre in Elsburg, Germiston, was killed last Wednesday. Her body was found in the bush near Elsburg.

When Laticia did not come home from school her grandmother panicked and started checking around the neighbourhood. The next morning she reported the teen missing to police but was told to bring a photograph of the child, the education department said in a statement.

The grandmother went to the school and reported the child missing and it was confirmed that she was absent on the Wednesday. “It is also concerning that the school failed to assist the parent,” the department said.

The grandmother mobilised the community on Friday and, accompanied by dogs, they searched the nearby bush and found the body.

“Sadly, the grandmother had to go back to the Elsburg police station to inform them about the gruesome discovery.

“We, are informed, Laticia and a group of learners from Dukathole in Germiston, were on Wednesday, January 22 2020, left behind by the departmental scholar transport and unfortunately had to turn back home. It seems Laticia was left behind by her peers while walking back home, apparently after complaining about a heavy school bag, which she was trying to fix. Accordingly, that was the last time she was seen by her peers,” said the department.

Lesufi assured the family that it the school was in the wrong he would act decisively.

“It is alleged that the scholar transport started a tendency of departing earlier than scheduled, as a result leaving many learners behind which is a serious concern for us. We will investigate circumstances surrounding this allegation. We have visited the family to convey our sincere condolences,” he said.

A team will be sent to the school on Monday to offer counselling.