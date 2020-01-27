South Africa

Amy’Leigh accused’s debt ‘led to string of kidnapping fails’

27 January 2020 - 08:00 By Shain Germaner
Tharina Human in the dock at at the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court in September 2019.
Tharina Human in the dock at at the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court in September 2019.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Amy’Leigh de Jager kidnapping accused Tharina Human was so desperate to pay off her debts that she was allegedly willing to plot three separate kidnappings.

She even planned to grab her sister-in-law so she could pay back ‘Nigerians’, court papers reveal.

