DA wants investigation into health minister Zweli Mkhize's appointment of his niece as chief of staff

The DA on Monday said it would request an urgent investigation by the Public Service Commission into the appointment of Sibusisiwe Ngubane-Zulu, the niece of health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, as the department’s chief of staff.

The DA said Mkhize had made the appointment despite there being compelling corruption allegations against Ngubane-Zulu.

“It is essential that the appointment of a family member who has been suspected of corruption is investigated thoroughly in order to ascertain whether due process relating to recruitment procedures were complied with,” said DA shadow minister of health Siviwe Gwarube.

Gwarube said Ngubane-Zulu was implicated in the mismanagement and misappropriation of billions of rands while working for the Public Investment Corporation.

“While these allegations have never amounted to criminal charges levelled against Ngubane-Zulu, her appointment in the minister’s office is deeply problematic,” she said.

Gwarube said the appointment further proved why the DA’s fight against a National Health Insurance board, that will be appointed by Mkhize, was fully justified.

She said any decent governance models would dictate that appointments of a board set to manage a multibillion-rand fund should be independent of politicians.

“Mkhize’s brazen appointment of his family member is clearly a sign of things to come.”

Health department spokesperson Popo Maja told the Citizen newspaper that Ngubane-Zulu’s appointment brought a wealth of knowledge, given her understanding of public, constitutional and administrative law.