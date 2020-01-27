Family struggles to reopen slain Pietermaritzburg woman's company

Slain businesswoman Kavitha Nerputh's weight-loss business was expected to reopen a week after her murder. However, clients were informed on Monday that it would be closed until further notice.

It is believed Nerputh's two children, 22-year-old Aryana and 19-year-old Junior, both law students, have taken over the running of the company that sold Foreverwell Tea.

Nerputh mostly used social media to promote and run her business.

On Thursday, a post on Foreverwell Tea's official business page on Facebook informed clients that the business would be up and running on Monday.

However, on Monday morning, the family said it was not ready.

“On behalf of our family, we thank you all for being so supportive and understanding through this very difficult period. Unfortunately, I am unable to keep up to my previous post. I am trying my best to reopen the business and take orders as soon as possible. Please bear with us as we try our utmost best to be able to serve you. We will open soon,” the post said.