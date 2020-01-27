Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail

A 36-year-old man who filmed himself driving at 308km/h on a highway in Gauteng has been released from custody on R1,000 bail.

Phumlile Ncube appeared at the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Monday after spending time behind bars in police custody over the weekend.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said Ncube faces charges in connection with alleged reckless and negligent driving and endangering the lives of other motorists.

The case was postponed to March 13.