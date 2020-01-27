South Africa

Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail

27 January 2020 - 18:14 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The man was driving, based on the dashboard information, an Audi TTS.
The man was driving, based on the dashboard information, an Audi TTS.
Image: Screengrab of video

A 36-year-old man who filmed himself driving at 308km/h on a highway in Gauteng has been released from custody on R1,000 bail.

Phumlile Ncube appeared at the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Monday after spending time behind bars in police custody over the weekend.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said Ncube faces charges in connection with alleged reckless and negligent driving and endangering the lives of other motorists.

The case was postponed to March 13.

WATCH | Motorist clocks 308km/h on Joburg highway

A video of a motorist clocking more than 300km/h on a highway in Gauteng has shocked the country
News
1 week ago

Ncube was identified as the driver of a red Audi TTS that, according to video footage shared on social media, blasted along the N1 southbound in Midrand, which is a 120km/h zone.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula welcomed the arrest in a statement on Sunday.

“Officials from the RTMC used various investigative techniques to identify, locate and arrest the suspect,” he said.

“The alleged speedster, who resides in Midrand, was tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo by undercover investigators."

In July 2019 a man was recorded driving at 322km/h on the R21 near Kempton Park, heading towards OR Tambo International Airport in what appeared to be a race with a motorcyclist.

MORE:

Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral

An alleged speedster who filmed himself doing 308km/h in an Audi TTS on a highway in Gauteng has been tracked down and arrested.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Motorist clocks 322km/h on Johannesburg highway

A motorist who clocked more than 300km/h on a Johannesburg highway will face the "full might of the law" should he be traced, Ekurhuleni metro police ...
News
6 months ago

WATCH | Speedsters beware – this is what a 193km/h crash will do to your car

A video trending on social media, shockingly recorded by the driver, shows a South African motorist traveling at 308 km/h on the N1 highway
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  2. Lindiwe Mazibuko on family leaving SA for New Zealand - 'my parents wish you ... South Africa
  3. Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral South Africa
  4. Salie-Hlophe lets fly at deputy judge president over complaint to JSC South Africa
  5. Former air force pilots revealed as victims of CAA plane crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X