Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail
A 36-year-old man who filmed himself driving at 308km/h on a highway in Gauteng has been released from custody on R1,000 bail.
Phumlile Ncube appeared at the Midrand Magistrate's Court on Monday after spending time behind bars in police custody over the weekend.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said Ncube faces charges in connection with alleged reckless and negligent driving and endangering the lives of other motorists.
The case was postponed to March 13.
Ncube was identified as the driver of a red Audi TTS that, according to video footage shared on social media, blasted along the N1 southbound in Midrand, which is a 120km/h zone.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula welcomed the arrest in a statement on Sunday.
“Officials from the RTMC used various investigative techniques to identify, locate and arrest the suspect,” he said.
“The alleged speedster, who resides in Midrand, was tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo by undercover investigators."
A man arrested for alleged reckless and negligent driving after posting a video of his vehicle driving at more than 300km/h has been granted bail by the Midrand Magistrate Court. Phumlile Ncube (36) was granted bail of R1000. He will be back in court on March 13. @MbalulaFikile pic.twitter.com/45m9syIp2U— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 27, 2020
In July 2019 a man was recorded driving at 322km/h on the R21 near Kempton Park, heading towards OR Tambo International Airport in what appeared to be a race with a motorcyclist.