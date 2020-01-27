South Africa

Greenmarket Square refugees reject city's offer of 'voluntary reintegration'

High court expected to rule on Tuesday on whether city can enforce by-laws

27 January 2020 - 19:20 By Lucas Nowicki
Refugees living outside a church on Greenmarket Square in Cape Town are demanding resettlement.
Refugees living outside a church on Greenmarket Square in Cape Town are demanding resettlement.
Image: GroundUp/Lucas Nowicki

Refugees living inside and outside the Central Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square rejected the City of Cape Town’s offer of “voluntary reintegration” on Monday.

The city sent two minibuses to Greenmarket Square to return the refugees to the communities where they had lived. However, the refugees refused the offer, saying that they don’t want to be reintegrated and will wait for a decision in the Cape high court on Tuesday.

The city sought a court order in December to prevent the refugees from flouting by-laws and disrupting business for the traders in Greenmarket Square. The court is due back on Tuesday when, according to Richard Bosman, executive director for safety and security for the City of Cape Town, the city hopes to obtain a final order to enforce its by-laws.

Whether this will give the city the authority to remove the refugees is not entirely clear.

High Court to decide on the fate of refugees camped in Cape Town CBD

A group of refugees camped in the Cape Town CBD might have to endure the discomfort for a while longer after the city council said it would not ...
News
3 days ago

On Monday, the city’s director of law enforcement, Petrus Roberts, tried to address a group of refugees about transport being provided for reintegration. Some of the refugees became agitated and interrupted his speech, chanting: “No more South Africa. No more xenophobia.”

Aline Bukuru, one of the refugee leaders, told GroundUp that the refugees had not camped out for four months only to be sent back to the communities that they were trying to escape. She said they had received no details from the city about the reintegration, “only rumours”.

However, Bosman said the offer of voluntary reintegration was “supported by relevant government agencies (home affairs, the police, the city and the UNHCR) and was communicated accordingly among the agencies as well as the refugees”.

Crispin Mongwe, a spokesperson for the refugee, told GroundUp that law enforcement officers told the refugees last week they would have the opportunity to leave on Monday if they filled out forms and volunteered to be taken by bus. But Mongwe said that “we have decided to wait for the court day”.

The refugees had been protesting outside the UNHCR offices on St George's Mall. They were removed on October 30 and regrouped at the church. But because the church is so full, many have been living outside on Longmarket Street.

This article was first published by GroundUp.

READ MORE:

Rev Alan Storey fed up with refugee leaders, considering church's options

The reverend who runs the Central Methodist Mission on Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square has condemned the “fallout between the refugee leadership” at ...
News
2 weeks ago

SA’s new refugee regulations could have been drafted by Trump, says activist

SA’s new rules governing asylum seekers and refugees could easily have been drafted by the Trump administration, says Sharon Ekambaram of Lawyers for ...
News
1 week ago

Nearly 1,000 migrants forced back to Libya since start of year: UN

Heavy clashes have spurred a growing exodus of migrants from Libya, but nearly 1,000 intercepted at sea have been forced to return to the war-ravaged ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  2. Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral South Africa
  3. Lindiwe Mazibuko on family leaving SA for New Zealand - 'my parents wish you ... South Africa
  4. Salie-Hlophe lets fly at deputy judge president over complaint to JSC South Africa
  5. Magistrate set rape accused free as he was ‘not interested in women’ News

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X