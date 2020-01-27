Greenmarket Square refugees reject city's offer of 'voluntary reintegration'

Refugees living inside and outside the Central Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square rejected the City of Cape Town’s offer of “voluntary reintegration” on Monday.

The city sent two minibuses to Greenmarket Square to return the refugees to the communities where they had lived. However, the refugees refused the offer, saying that they don’t want to be reintegrated and will wait for a decision in the Cape high court on Tuesday.

The city sought a court order in December to prevent the refugees from flouting by-laws and disrupting business for the traders in Greenmarket Square. The court is due back on Tuesday when, according to Richard Bosman, executive director for safety and security for the City of Cape Town, the city hopes to obtain a final order to enforce its by-laws.

Whether this will give the city the authority to remove the refugees is not entirely clear.