South Africa

IN QUOTES |Tito Mboweni on nuclear power, saving Eskom and structural reforms

27 January 2020 - 12:05 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Team SA, led by minister of finance Tito Mboweni, supported by several cabinet ministers, the Central Bank governor and business, gives an update on key outcomes from engagements at the UK-Africa Investment Summit and the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says the government has developed a multi-pronged energy strategy involving Eskom.

According to Mboweni, who was speaking at a press conference at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, this strategy, with renewable energy in the mix, could stabilise the power supply in the medium to long term.

Here are fives quotes from his address:

Multi-pronged energy strategy

“We have now delivered a multi-pronged energy strategy in SA that involves Eskom, but also renewables and other participants, in the generation of electricity in the country. We should achieve a state of power certainty in the medium to long term.”

Pushing of structural reforms

“The government will continue to push for the implementation of structural reforms. Though this may not happen overnight, the government will continue to discuss the reforms with all stakeholders.”

Government's lack of communication

“I think it is our fault as the government that we have not communicated sufficiently the policy positions that we have taken, which are quite revolutionary in a sense that we have decided to have a fairly complex mix of energy system in SA, including owner-generated power, which is a huge development in SA.”

Future SA investors

“I think we did very well. The number of meetings we have been able to hold, in my view, is sufficient and we managed to communicate the South African message quite effectively.”

No bags of investments

“If you came here thinking you’re going to go home with a bag full of investments, [this is the] wrong place. At Davos, we exchange ideas, we debate issues, have conversations and make friendships. Hopefully long-lasting friendships.”

MORE

Tito Mboweni gets serious at WEF

The approach of Team SA at the WEF was to acknowledge that the country needed structural reforms but to point to the progress it was making, albeit ...
Business
1 day ago

Do you Davos? Top players jet in as SA pares its delegation

Tito Mboweni carries SA flag as gathering marking 50 years gets under way
Business
1 week ago

WEF's value all on the sidelines

For many, the meeting disappointed, but it's what happens on the outside that matters
Business
4 months ago

Most read

  1. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  2. Lindiwe Mazibuko on family leaving SA for New Zealand - 'my parents wish you ... South Africa
  3. Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral South Africa
  4. Salie-Hlophe lets fly at deputy judge president over complaint to JSC South Africa
  5. Police officer dies after shooting in Durban's Musgrave area South Africa

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X