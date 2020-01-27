South Africa

Two women seriously injured after falls at Lion's Head and Kloof Gorge

27 January 2020 - 06:42 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Two women fell in two separate hiking incidents on Sunday.
Two women fell in two separate hiking incidents on Sunday.
Image: Netcare911

A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured after falling on a Lion’s Head hiking trail in Cape Town on Sunday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the woman fell about 13 metres.

She was airlifted off the mountain and taken to hospital.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a 59-year-old woman fell at Kloof Gorge, west of Durban. 

Herbst said she slipped on a rock and sustained serious head and neck injuries.

“Once stabilised, the team hiked for almost two hours to get to the helicopter ambulance that airlifted the patient to hospital.”

MORE

KZN woman dies after falling off bridge

A 20-year-old woman died in hospital on Saturday morning after sustaining critical injuries when she fell off the ledge of the N3 bridge near Giba ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  2. Lindiwe Mazibuko on family leaving SA for New Zealand - 'my parents wish you ... South Africa
  3. Salie-Hlophe lets fly at deputy judge president over complaint to JSC South Africa
  4. Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral South Africa
  5. Police officer dies after shooting in Durban's Musgrave area South Africa

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X