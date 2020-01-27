Two women seriously injured after falls at Lion's Head and Kloof Gorge

A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured after falling on a Lion’s Head hiking trail in Cape Town on Sunday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the woman fell about 13 metres.

She was airlifted off the mountain and taken to hospital.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a 59-year-old woman fell at Kloof Gorge, west of Durban.

Herbst said she slipped on a rock and sustained serious head and neck injuries.

“Once stabilised, the team hiked for almost two hours to get to the helicopter ambulance that airlifted the patient to hospital.”