WATCH| Duduzane Zuma steals the show AGAIN, this time in Port Shepstone

All eyes were on Duduzane Zuma as he again stole the show at an ANC rally, this time in Port Shepstone, KZN.

Jacob Zuma's son attended the party's 108th birthday celebration at Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre on Sunday.

In a viral video, the show-stopper arrived, as usual, with a squad of bodyguards in black suits, shortly after the official programme started.

Soon after, chaos similar to that which unfolded during his appearance at the ANC's 108th birthday dinner in Kimberley played itself out after many started taking selfies with him.

