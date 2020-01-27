WATCH| Duduzane Zuma steals the show AGAIN, this time in Port Shepstone
Duduzane Zuma the show-stopper ...
All eyes were on Duduzane Zuma as he again stole the show at an ANC rally, this time in Port Shepstone, KZN.
Jacob Zuma's son attended the party's 108th birthday celebration at Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre on Sunday.
In a viral video, the show-stopper arrived, as usual, with a squad of bodyguards in black suits, shortly after the official programme started.
Soon after, chaos similar to that which unfolded during his appearance at the ANC's 108th birthday dinner in Kimberley played itself out after many started taking selfies with him.
See videos below
Duduzane Zuma Causes Commotion As He Arrived At A Certain ANC Rally In KZN. #DuduzaneZuma pic.twitter.com/Qg3bYVUxg4— Sorry To Bother You (@stbyAGAIN) January 27, 2020
Another previously unseen video of #DuduzaneZuma arriving at Ugu sport and leisure in Port Shepstone for an ANC rally. He caused a commotion that irked people like KZN Transport MEC, Bheki Ntuli. #ANCKZN108 pic.twitter.com/spuH4RO9dR— Sihle Mavuso (@SANewsBot) January 26, 2020
More photos of #DuduzaneZuma taken in Port Shepstone during the #ANCKZN108 rally. pic.twitter.com/fB3MdMwF24— Sihle Mavuso (@SANewsBot) January 26, 2020
His walk and charm saw Duduzane topping the Twitter trends list, as many gushed over him.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
The return of @PresJGZuma in a form of #DuduzaneZuma 🙌🏾👏🏾 We missed u Nxamalala!— Baphumelele Jafta (@auqurious) January 27, 2020
Let's just agree that Duduzane is national bae 😋 #DuduzaneZuma— Palesa Lydia Luvhengo (@lydiantleru) January 27, 2020
All these #DuduzaneZuma tweets are killing me. He is to SA women what Mihlali is to SA men. 🤣— Liz Thobela (@LizThobela) January 27, 2020
Let me guess he walked again #DuduzaneZuma pic.twitter.com/PENkZ1gHvs— Zulu (@zuluphill) January 27, 2020
#DuduzaneZuma should just be our next president, I wouldn't mind voting for him😍😍😍he is so appetizing 🤭 pic.twitter.com/SLelB9MNV2— 👑 Miss Ndaba👑 (@AsekaNdaba) January 27, 2020
I am an EFF supporter but shame I would sleep in the ANC tshirt if it was handed to me by Duduzane 🤞🏿😂😍#Duduzane #duduzanezuma— Linda 🇿🇦✊🏿 (@LindaMaHadebe) January 26, 2020