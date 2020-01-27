WATCH | Nine arrested after violent street brawl in Greenside

Nine people were arrested after a violent street brawl in Greenside, Johannesburg, at the weekend, police said on Monday.

Several videos of the brawl trended on social media at the weekend.

“It all started with two young girls who had some kind of issue with each other on social media and then they bumped into each other,” Creamy Café owner Koba Iakobidze told TimesLIVE.

Iakobidze said the girls, accompanied by their friends, bumped into each other at another venue on Friday evening. “I think one of the groups was kicked out there and then they were on their way this side. The other group followed them.”

“I didn’t let them in on my side. They were just arguing on the streets when one of the girls called her mother and her aunts. When they arrived, the girls were just disrespectful to them.

“The other girl also called her mother and aunts, and then they called their husbands and brothers. It was just chaos.”

By then both families were involved in the scuffle.

“Two guys were beating each other up and I was trying to stop the fight. No one was listening to me.

“One of the mothers even had a small baseball bat which she was swinging,” he said.

Iakobidze said police stood by and watched the fight.

“What’s the point of having police if they are not doing anything?”