Barman, accused of pulling knife, bites finger-pointing cop

The incident happened on Voortrekker Street next to the local police station after 9pm on Saturday.

Makhele said while the policemen were executing the arrest, two men came out of the bar and attacked the two officers.

According to Makhele, one of the men ran into the pub and was followed by Const Daniel Moletsane.

When approached by Moletsane, the man pulled out a knife, Makhele said.

“He [Moletsane] tried to arrest him but the suspect resisted and took out a knife. The officer slapped him with an open hand.”

Pieter Theron and JP van Vuuren were arrested on Saturday evening and charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Van Vuuren was also charged with being in possession of a dangerous weapon.