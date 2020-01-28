Hawks arrest Durban men found with four elephant tusks

Two men are set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday for being in possession of four elephant tusks.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo told TimesLIVE both men were arrested at Marine Parade in Durban during a joint operation on Monday.

"Members of the Hawks together with the Durban Serious Organised Crime unit, Point Task Team and Umlazi Tactical Response Team received information about the suspects who were in possession of the elephant tusks."

The value of the seized tusks is unknown, but it is understood ivory sells for between $1,500 and $1,800 (R22,000-R26,400) a kilogram on the black market.

Mhlongo said members conducted surveillance along North Beach before spotting the men's vehicle in front of a hotel.

"They then approached the men and searched the vehicle where

four elephant tusks were found. The men were arrested and charged accordingly."