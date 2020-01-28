KZN correctional services couple found dead at prison residence after 'domestic dispute'

Two correctional services department officials were killed after an apparent domestic dispute on Monday.

The department said Visham Singh, 46, and his wife, Liezel Singh, 42, were declared dead by police when they were discovered in a residence for married warders at Pietermaritzburg Medium A prison, where they worked.

It is understood they were shot.

“It has been reported that there was a gun shooting with a private firearm at Hermes 3 (residence for married warders) at about 2.30pm today (27 January 2020), which seems to be related to domestic violence,” said the department.

“At the moment we don't have more details of what led to this tragic incident and we are waiting for the report from the police,” said the statement.