South Africa

Mkhwebane fights back against 'grossly unfair' bid to oust her

'All I am asking for is fairness'

28 January 2020 - 15:07 By ERNEST MABUZA
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane told a media briefing on Tuesday the matter of her pending removal was of grave concern.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane told a media briefing on Tuesday the matter of her pending removal was of grave concern.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the “grossly unfair” process which seeks to remove her from office to be temporarily suspended until issues raised by her can be addressed.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday, where she released investigation reports, Mkhwebane said the matter of her pending removal was of grave concern.

“This is more so for the grassroots communities who see in this office their only hope at successfully exacting accountability on state functionaries and vindicating their rights,” Mkhwebane said.

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise's office confirmed on Friday that she had  approved a DA request for parliament to initiate proceedings for the removal of Mkhwebane from office.

It will be the first time parliament looks into the fitness of the head of a Chapter 9 institution. It follows last month's adoption by the National Assembly of new rules concerning the removal of office-bearers at institutions supporting constitutional democracy. They include the office of the public protector.

Mkhwebane said on Tuesday she had been advised that the rules were unconstitutional and unlawful in that they amounted to a violation of the constitutionally prescribed duty imposed on organs of state to protect the independence of Chapter 9 institutions.

"The rules also do not adequately provide the audi palteram partem rule - the principle of listening to both sides of the story - at all. They breach the rights of the heads of Chapter 9 institutions."

She said the rules did not make provisions for the recusal of conflicted parties in any of the envisaged processes.

Mkhwebane said there were a number of people in the National Assembly who were currently or had recently been the subject of her investigations.

Also of concern was Modise having made public the announcement about the process to remove her without informing her of the decision. Mkhwebane said she only learnt about it via the media.

“This is the violation of my rights to dignity, privacy and confidentiality and has the effect of undermining the effectiveness of this important constitutional institution."

Mkhwebane said she had, through her lawyers, written to Modise on Tuesday morning, bringing to Modise's attention "the many deficiencies of these rules", and requested the speaker to respond.

“I further requested an undertaking from the speaker that this grossly unfair process be temporarily suspended until the issues I raised can be adequately addressed,” Mkhwebane said.

Mkhwebane said she was not against any scrutiny. 

“All I am asking for is fairness. This office and that of the speaker of the National Assembly are the guardians of fairness and should be exemplary,” she said.

MORE

Thandi Modise approves request to start proceedings to remove public protector

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has approved the DA's request for parliament to initiate proceedings for the removal from office of Public ...
Politics
4 days ago

Mkhwebane doesn't know the law, says parliament's 2nd-in-command

Deputy speaker of parliament Lechesa Tsenoli says there is “no legal basis” for the speaker to demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa publish all the ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

'Fallout' denied as public protector CEO Vussy Mahlangu resigns

The office of the Public Protector confirmed on Friday that its CEO, Vussy Mahlangu, had resigned.
Politics
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  2. Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral South Africa
  3. Magistrate set rape accused free as he was ‘not interested in women’ News
  4. WATCH | Motorist drives into elderly woman carrying baby in Ventersburg South Africa
  5. NPA finds another half billion looted from Transnet News

Latest Videos

"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
X