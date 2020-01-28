Modack, Booysen, two other accused file for discharge in extortion case

A group of alleged underworld figures led by Colin Booysen and Nafiz Modack asked the Cape Town regional court to throw out an extortion case against them on Tuesday.

Although prosecutor Mervin Menigo suggested only one of the accused, Ashley Fields, should be cleared on some counts, he stuck to his guns on the main charge of extortion against Modack, Booysen and Jacques Cronje.

The four men's lawyers said the state had too little evidence to prove their clients extorted Grand Africa Cafe and Beach at the V&A Waterfront.

They are said to have demanded R90,000 for security in November 2017, hours before a major event.

Menigo said two witnesses, Grand Africa's ex-manager Radley Dijkers and former Harbour House Group employee Stewart Bailey, were under the impression their party would be disrupted and their business affected if they did not pay.

Cronje's lawyer, Edwin Grobler, objected to the state's use of "outside evidence", such as media publications, as a basis for the witnesses' fear of the accused.

He was referring to the state's submission that the witnesses felt intimidated by the presence of the accused on the day in question due to what they had read in the media about hostile takeovers of Cape Town nightclub security.

Menigo admitted that while there was no explicit threat, the presence of the men and their words implied that bad things would befall the business if they withheld the payment, which they saw as a tax.