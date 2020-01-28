South Africa

No shrink's note, no class, school tells drug-addicted rape survivor

28 January 2020 - 08:00 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A 13-year-old girl who tried to jump out of her classroom window confessed to a drug addiction and to suffering a rape ordeal. File photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

A 13-year-old girl who tried to jump out of her classroom window during an exam, confessed to a drug addiction and to suffering a rape ordeal, is sitting at home because her school will not allow her back without a guarantee that she will not harm herself or others.

Her father says they're victimising her, but the school is demanding a letter from a psychologist or psychiatrist.

 

