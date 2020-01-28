Nomusa Mosery, wife of IEC executive, dies after short illness

Nomusa Mosery, the wife of the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC's) Mawethu Mosery, has died after a short illness.

According to a statement issued by KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala’s office, Mosery’s wife succumbed to illness on Sunday morning.

"Premier Zikalala has learnt with shock that Mr Mosery’s wife, Nomusa, succumbed to a short illness on Sunday morning. The premier visited the Mosery family on Tuesday morning to pay his condolences," said the statement.

Mosery is the national deputy head of the IEC.

"On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and all the people of this province, we would like to express our heartfelt condolences.

"Death, no matter what the circumstances, leaves a heartache no one can heal. It leaves a huge void in the bereaved family. We hope you will find strength during your time of suffering,” said Zikalala.

"The IEC has the mammoth task of delivering credible, free and fair elections at all levels of government, and Mr Mosery has done an incredible job on this front.

"His job requires a lot of dedication and support from his family, and his wife has indirectly played a significant role as a pillar of strength to her husband," said Zikalala.