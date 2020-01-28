Top cop arrested 102 suspects, recovered 56 vehicles in one year

Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin has done it again.

The Port Elizabeth police officer has, for the second time, won the police’s national award for his commitment and dedication to fighting crime across the province.

And this time round, Blundin, 33, also walked away with a new car.

He won the national Tracker Award and the National Man of the Year police awards in 2016/2017, making him a double award-winner.

The 2018/2019 awards were held at Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World in Port Elizabeth on Sunday night.

Blundin has been with the police force for 13 years and is attached to Nelson Mandela Bay’s Flying Squad unit, reports HeraldLIVE.