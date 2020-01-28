University of Johannesburg welcomes 10,500 first-year students

It is all systems go for the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ's) 2020 academic year, as more than 80% of first-year students have registered.

According to the university, the 2020 registration process had gone faster than in previous years.

UJ registrar Prof Kinta Burger said the numbers confirmed that the university’s online-only registration system was working efficiently and had been embraced by students.

“Admission to UJ is competitive and the university can admit only a limited number of students. The planned intake of undergraduate first-year students for 2020 is 10,500. This will make UJ home to about 50,000 students,” Burger said.

The institution said its online registration process would remain open until Friday.

“However, spaces are very limited and fill up quickly. Students should register as soon as possible to avoid disappointment if a programme is full before January 31. Students who need help should contact the call centre on 011 559 4555 or make use of the newly introduced online Chat Bot on the UJ website,” said Burger.