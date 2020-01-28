University of Johannesburg welcomes 10,500 first-year students
It is all systems go for the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ's) 2020 academic year, as more than 80% of first-year students have registered.
According to the university, the 2020 registration process had gone faster than in previous years.
UJ registrar Prof Kinta Burger said the numbers confirmed that the university’s online-only registration system was working efficiently and had been embraced by students.
“Admission to UJ is competitive and the university can admit only a limited number of students. The planned intake of undergraduate first-year students for 2020 is 10,500. This will make UJ home to about 50,000 students,” Burger said.
The institution said its online registration process would remain open until Friday.
“However, spaces are very limited and fill up quickly. Students should register as soon as possible to avoid disappointment if a programme is full before January 31. Students who need help should contact the call centre on 011 559 4555 or make use of the newly introduced online Chat Bot on the UJ website,” said Burger.
She warned prospective students against people who approached and offered them placement and assistance in the registration process.
“UJ has noted that there are individuals and agencies promising academic admission and funding to prospective students. The university is not in agreement or partnership with any third-party agencies or individuals to process applications or registrations,” said Burger.
The university would, from Tuesday, welcome new first-year undergraduate students who would take part in orientation programmes as part of their transition into the tertiary environment.
“We will be introducing them to the rich array of academic services and support systems offered by the university that will enrich their student experience.
“The aim is to ease the students’ transition from high school and help them adapt to the university environment and to achieve academically. There is a strong focus on tutorials and close monitoring of student performance throughout the semesters to immediately identify students at risk of failure,” Burger said.
According to Burger, almost 5,000 postgraduate and 1,500 international students had registered.
“This is a very clear indication that the vast majority of the university’s students and community want the 2020 academic year to get under way,” she said.
The year will officially start on Monday.
“The university is determined that it will, again in 2020, make a positive difference to the lives of many thousands of young people. To do so, UJ has implemented a number of measures to ensure that its students are able to benefit from a productive start to the new academic year,” Burger said.