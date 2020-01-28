South Africa

WATCH | Leopardess breaks up big cat fight for her affection

28 January 2020 - 11:53 By Busang Senne

Footage taken by a safari guide at the Kruger National Park shows a rare sighting of a female leopard breaking up a fight between two male cats vying for her attention.

The video begins with a male leopard lying on the grass before another appears next to him. Both animals freeze before the one on the right restlessly circles the other, briefly disappearing into the vegetation.

In another shot, the two grapple as one hits the other in a struggle for freedom.

A female appears nearby and watches from the sidelines before intervening, startling the leopard pinning the other animal to the ground.

The leopard with the advantage scurries away to hide in a tree, while the other saunters off, bruised and bleeding. The female joins the battered leopard, tentatively approaching him, until she loses interest to search for the other male.

Daniel Bailey, the guide who filmed the altercation, said the sighting was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It was a very rare sighting. It was a dream sighting for any ranger or guest. One could spend a lifetime in the bush and never see male leopards in a serious clash like this, let alone have three leopards in a sighting,” he said.

READ MORE

That selfie might lead poachers to their next kill in Kruger National Park

The Kruger National Park has requested visitors to the reserve to switch off geotagging on their cellphones when taking pictures of wildlife during ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Brave baby nyala battles leopard

This baby nyala took the saying "dynamite comes in small packages" to heart when it took on a leopard head-to-head.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Python and leopard in a fight to the death

Tourists Mike and Suzie Moll were left surprised when they witnessed a rare brawl between a python and a leopard during a game drive.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ANC proposes shocking land expropriation amendment News
  2. Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway joyride in Joburg gets bust — at a funeral South Africa
  3. Magistrate set rape accused free as he was ‘not interested in women’ News
  4. NPA finds another half billion looted from Transnet News
  5. WATCH | Motorist drives into elderly woman carrying baby in Ventersburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X