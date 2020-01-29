Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house

When Cape Town businessman Parkin Emslie’s R3m beach house near Elands Bay on the west coast burnt down two years ago, he promptly rebuilt it.

There was one big problem though: the original house had been illegally constructed, and his application for official condonation in order to make the house legal had not yet been approved.

Now, the province’s environmental authorities have queried the legality of the new house as well, and have told him they may require him to demolish it and totally rehabilitate the site.

Emslie’s property, owned by his company Ranger Outback Promotions, is one of 10 erven that constitute a private nature reserve on a long, narrow 97-hectare strip on Mosselbaai Farm, in the coastal zone about 3km south of Elands Bay.